Kirtz pitches Rebels to a win over Houston

Apr. 19—The Southland baseball team put up seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to beat Houston 7-2 in Adams Friday.

Travis Kirtz struck out six to score the mound win for Southland (5-0 overall).

Southland pitching: Travis Kirtz (W) 7 IP, 5 H, 3 BB, 2 ER, 6 K

Southland hitting: Gavin Nelsen, 1-for-4; Travis Stevens, 1-for-3, R, BB; Travis Kirtz, 1-for-3, R; A. Swenson, 1-for-3, RBI, R; Easton Meyer, 1-for-3, RBI, R; Maverick Hanna, 0-for-2, R; Riley Jax, 0-for-2, R

