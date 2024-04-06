Kirtz pitches five-inning no-hitter as Rebels win big
Apr. 5—The Southland baseball team opened its season with a 17-0 win in five innings at Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger Friday.
The Rebels scored 11 runs in the first inning.
Travis Kirtz struck out 10 as he pitched a no-hitter for the Rebels (1-0 overall).
Southland pitching: Travis Kritz (W) 5 IP, 1 BB, 0 R, 10 K
Southland hitting: Gavin Nelsen, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, 3 R, 2 BBs; Tyson Stevens, 1-for-3, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 BBs, 3 R; Travis Kirtz, 0-for-1, RBI, R; Jonas Wiste, 2-for-3, 3 RBIs, BB; Swenson, 1-for-4, RBI, R; Easton Meyer, 1-for-3, double, R; Beau Sathre, 1-for-2, 2 R, BB