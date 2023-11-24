Kirtland vs. Sugarcreek Garaway football: Preview capsule for Division VI state semifinal on Nov. 24

Nov. 23—Kirtland vs. Sugarcreek Garaway

What: Division VI state semifinal

When: 7 p.m., Nov. 24

Where: Louisville Leopard Stadium, 701 South St., Louisville

Records: Kirtland 13-1, Sugarcreek Garaway 14-0

Last week: Kirtland def. Mogadore, 53-19, Sugarcreek Garaway def. West Jefferson, 42-7

On deck: Winner advances to the state championship game at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 1 against the winner of Columbus Grove (12-2) and Versailles (12-2)

For the record: The Hornets are in the state final four for the 12th time in program history, while Garaway is looking for its first state final berth. This is the fourth time these programs have met. Kirtland won the first three meetings — 52-7 in 2011, 41-0 in 2014 and 43-6 in 2020. But this is the most formidable Pirates team by a large amount. Garaway has outscored its four playoff opponents by an average of 44.5 to 7.0. In last week's win over West Jefferson, Dillon Soehnlen ran for 87 yards and scored three touchdowns. Quarterback Brady Geibel threw for 165 yards. But Garaway's defense showed the brightest. Only four teams have scored double digits this year on Coach Jason Wallick's team. Garaway also has a size advantage on both the offensive and defensive lines. ... Kirtland counters with a pounding run game to go with a defense that is equally as stingy. The Kirtland defense has pitched six shutouts this year with only four teams hitting double figures on them. Willie Beers has run for more than 1,300 yards, Rocco Alfieri has run for 954 yards and a team-high 24 touchdowns. Gino Blasini and Will Sayle lead the pass receivers. Defensively, the front seven — led by Anthony Fortuna, Will Bates, Danny Alfieri and Macguire Boyd — will aim to get Garaway in third-and-long situations. This game will be won — and lost — in the trenches. Who's lines are going to dominate? That team will move on to play for the title.