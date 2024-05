Apr. 15—It took one time through the lineup, but the Kirtland bats found their swing against Cardinal in a CVC Valley Division matchup April 15. The Hornets took control in the bottom of the third with nine hits and 12 runs. Kirtland took the win, 15-1, and improved to 9-0. Cardinal fell to 4-4. The scoring [...]

Subscribe to continue reading this article.