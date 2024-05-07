Kirtland tops Berkshire to win NEO girls flag football title

May 6—Some things never change, like a football season ending with the Kirtland Hornets hoisting a championship trophy above their heads.

Kristiana Katic scored on a reverse pass, and the Kirtland defense pitched a shutout in a 6-0 win over Berkshire in the championship game of the NEO Flag Football girls high school championship game May 6 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

With Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and defensive back Greg Newsome watching on, Kirtland won its third NEO girls league title in four years. The Hornets won championships in 2021 and 2022, while South won in 2023.

After Browns representative Hannah Lee presented the trophy to the team, the Hornets hoisted the trophy above their heads in front of their fan base who made the trip to Cleveland for the tournament.

"These girls did a great job," Coach Tiger LaVerde said. "(Berkshire) is a very good team. They whooped us in the regular season. We play great defense, they play great defense. We just got one lucky fourth-down touchdown and ended up winning the game."

Deadlocked at halftime, Kirtland went to its bag of tricks on a fourth-down play in the third quarter. Nina Loncar took a pitch to the right, then wheeled back and hit Katic downfield. Katic scooted through a trio of Berkshire defenders and dove into the end zone before anyone could grab her flag.

"We did run it once before, but it didn't really work that well," Katic said of the touchdown-scoring play. "We ran it again, and it worked perfectly."

While others on the Kirtland team had experience playing flag football, Katic didn't. This was her first year, and she performed quite well as the team's quarterback. The touchdown was a highlight for her.

"I caught the ball, and I thought I was going to lose it," she said. "I grabbed it tight, ran toward the end zone and threw myself in, hoping they wouldn't pull my flag."

Kirtland's defense rose to the occasion all night against Berkshire. Sana Hicks, who attends John Hay, was on Kirtland's team since her school didn't have a team in the league. Her father, Kahari Hicks, coaches at Cleveland Heights and was LaVerde's defensive coordinator this season. Sana Hicks used her speed to rush the Berkshire quarterback and disrupt the Badgers' offense.

"They stayed in a two-high look (with their defensive backs), so we had to stay underneath," Berkshire coach Josh DeWeese said. "The deep ball had been big for us all year, and we just wouldn't get over the top on them tonight."

Despite the loss, DeWeese praised his girls' efforts. The loss was only the second of the year for the Badgers, who knocked off top-seeded Mentor and then defending champion South to punch their ticket to the championship game.

"I'm very proud of these girls," he said. "They're a great group of girls. They get after it. They love the sport, and it shows in how they played."

Anna Brown sent her team to the championship with an interception on the final play of the game against South.

"It's very emotional. Very exciting," Brown said. "I give everything to my teammates. I love every single one of them."

While Berkshire defeated South to get to the championship game, Kirtland defeated Mayfield. The Wildcats got to the final four by beating second-seeded Brush.

In all, 26 teams played in the varsity girls tournament on May 6. In between, players posed with Stefanski and Newsome and took pictures playing on a professional football team's home stadium. Additionally, one team brought a pep band to play music, which helped electrify the large crowd on hand.

"These girls had so much fun tonight," LaVerde said. "Look at this facility. The Browns pay for the officials, uniforms, everything. It's quite the thing to do for the community."

The league has blossomed from five teams in 2021 to nine in 2022, 22 in 2023 and then 51 this year (including both varsity and junior varsity teams). The growth brought a smile to the face of Hannah Lee, who was hired as an intern by the Browns four years ago to focus on flag football development.

"We've tripled the number of teams that we've had," she said. "It's really exciting for us to have everyone here tonight."