Kirtland football: Hornets have shut out four opponents in a row

Oct. 1—If anyone wanted to know how the Kirtland football team would react to losing its first regular-season game since 2016, they got their answer.

Put it this way. The worst place to be is on the list of teams that FOLLOW a Kirtland loss.

Since losing a 24-6 game to Perry on Sept. 1, Kirtland has won four games in a row by a combined score of 193-0 while outgaining those four foes, 1,560 yards to 247.

Kirtland defeated Trinity, 56-0, to start its current run of excellence, followed by wins over Cuyahoga Heights (35-0), Grand Valley (55-0) and Berkshire. The Hornets surrendered 14 total yards to Trinity (4 rushing, 10 passing), 77 to Cuyahoga Heights (61 rushing, 16 passing), 55 to Grand Valley (30 rushing, 25 passing) and 101 to Berkshire (38 rushing, 73 passing).

"They're all doing a nice job," Kirtland head coach Tiger LaVerde said of his defensive unit, under the direction of defensive coordinator Ryan Beeler. "Everybody is playing their position well and we're continuously working on little things we need to get better at."

Although giving up an average of zero points and 59.3 yards per game over the past month suggests there might not be many "little thing" to improve upon.

"We have a lot of kids back who have played a lot of football," LaVerde said of his staunch defensive unit. "And the kids who didn't play a lot of defense last year are doing a nice job. It's good to see."

LaVerde said all three components of the defense are playing at a high level heading into a Week 8 game against Harvey. The front seven is anchored by defensive ends Anthony Fortuna and Will Bates and linebackers Rocco Alfieri, Macguire Boyd and Danny Alfieri.

Fortuna and Bates both have more than 40 tackles coming off the edge, while Boyd and Rocco Alfieri are in the mid-40s at linebacker.

Bates has 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

That productivity and pressure are paramount to Kirtland's defensive success, LaVerde said, even with experienced ballhawks Gino Blasini, Will Beers and Will Sayle in the defensive backfield. And with Kirtland's defense consistently putting teams in third-and-long situations, the Hornets' defense can pin their ears back and come after opposing quarterbacks.

"Nobody can cover for six seconds," LaVerde said. "Probably 100 percent of pass defense is getting heat on the quarterback, making him feel uncomfortable and throw it sooner than they want to. When you give a quarterback too much time, I don't care who you are, it's hard to cover a long time on the back end."

Shutting down the run game has allowed guys like Blasini, Sayle, Beers and Rocci Alfieri — all with two interceptions — to make big plays on the back end.

"We not real big," LaVerde said. "I think the other night, Macguire was the only guy out there over 200 pounds, and he's like 210. We don't have 6-3, 240-pound defensive ends like a lot of teams do. We try to do it with quickness."

Kirtland will put its stingy defense on the line Oct. 6 against Harvey in a CVC Valley Division road game at Painesville Recreation Park. The Red Raiders have won four in a row and are averaging 43.8 points per game over that stretch.

Harvey QB Cavon Wise has thrown for more than 700 yards, while sophomore running back Shahn Alston — fresh off recruiting visits to Ohio State, Michigan and Notre Dame — is closing in on a 1,000-yard rushing season.

"We can't give up the big play," LaVerde Said. "They have some talent. They are playing well and are well-coached. I think Mickey Mohner is doing a great job. I have a ton of respect for him and his program."