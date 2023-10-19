Kirsty Wark to step down from Newsnight after 30 years

Kirsty Wark says she will continue presenting programmes such as The Reunion and Start The Week on Radio 4 - Chris Watt

Kirsty Wark will step down from presenting Newsnight on the BBC after next year’s general election.

The presenter, who joined the show in 1993, announced her departure three decades to the day since her first broadcast.

She said it will be a “massive wrench” to leave the show, and that working on it had been an “enormous privilege”.

Ms Wark will continue to work for the BBC after leaving Newsnight, presenting programmes such as The Reunion and Start The Week.

‘There are exciting times ahead’

Announcing her departure, she said: “Today I am celebrating 30 years presenting Newsnight. It is an enormous privilege to be involved in such a rigorous, creative programme with a wonderful, talented, bunch of colleagues – actually many bunches over the years, led, most recently by Esme Wren, followed by Stewart Maclean.

“There’s not a day when I don’t look forward to coming to the office, and every day I learn something from the team about all manner of things, from aspects of American foreign policy to how to make a great mojito.

“Last year, I spoke to both the director-general Tim Davie, and to Stewart, and signalled my desire to end my three-decade run on the show after the next election, and that’s the plan.”

Ms Wark continued: “I’ll still be presenting The Reunion and Start the Week on Radio 4, TV documentaries too as well as finishing, finally, my third novel. There are exciting times ahead.”

‘Razor-sharp insight’

Mr Davie paid tribute to Ms Wark’s lengthy tenure, saying: “Generations of Newsnight viewers have benefitted from Kirsty’s authority, her razor-sharp insight and her journalistic flair.

“She sets the standard for engaging yet authoritative presenting. I speak on behalf of the whole BBC when I thank her for the past 30 years.

“I’m delighted the BBC is not losing Kirsty altogether when she steps back from Newsnight and look forward to seeing and hearing her beyond the busy political year ahead.”