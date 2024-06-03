- Can Caleb Williams step in and immediately boost the Bears? | Zero Blitz<p>Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss the expectations for the No. 1 overall pick entering his rookie season in Chicago. Hear the full conversation on the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/zero-blitz-nfl-football-podcast/id1423422627?mt=2"><ins>Apple Podcasts</ins></a>, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6IcbPlFW59irJH43KmPa7Y?si=0j93CKQdS1qjm7W60W1UXQ"><ins>Spotify</ins></a> or wherever you listen.dra</p>2:17Now PlayingPaused
- Timberwolves vs Mavericks Game HighlightsThe Mavericks defeated the Timberwolves 116-107 in Game 3 after ending the game on a 14-3 run to take a 3-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals. Luka Doncic led Dallas with 33 points (5 3PM), 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and a career-high 5 steals while Kyrie Irving added 33 points (14 in the 4th quarter) and 4 assists in the win.1:31Now PlayingPaused
- Staley discusses how cancer fight influenced him to be football coachAssistant head coach Brandon Staley speaks to reporters during Week 1 of the San Francisco 49ers offseason workout program.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nfl/san-francisco-49ers/brandon-staley-interview-press-conference/1737595/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Staley discusses how cancer fight influenced him to be football coach</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Bay Area</a></em></p>20:30Now PlayingPaused
Kirk "Super Dad" Cousins bringing the Falcons together
Yahoo Sports senior writer Jay Busbee has the latest on Kirk Cousins bringing some serious Dad energy to the Falcons offseason workout program and how it’s bringing the team together.
Video Transcript
Here at Falcons training camp.
They have a new nickname for Kirk.
Cousins Super Dad.
It absolutely fits.
Kyle Pitts called him that after practice on Monday and it's the perfect nickname for Cousins.
Super Dad doesn't share the same musical interests as his younger teammates.
He makes movie quotes that they don't get.
But what Cousins is doing is bringing this team together almost like a family.
Now, he's doing that by showing them exactly how you survive for 10 plus years in the NFL.
And he's putting together a team that will in fact challenge for the NFC South title and perhaps a whole lot more.
That's what Cousins is looking to do here with Atlanta.
And along the way, he's gonna try and take his team out to Red Lobster just like a good dad would.