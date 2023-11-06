Kirk Penney is back with the Badgers as a special assistant to head coach Greg Gard

MADISON -- Greg Gard has added a familiar name to the Wisconsin men’s basketball staff:

Kirk Penney, 42, starred at UW from 1999-2003 before playing professionally for 15 years.

UW officials announced Monday that the New Zealand native, who has been a regular at practice this fall, has been named Special Assistant to the Head Coach for the 2023-24 season.

“I'm excited to welcome Kirk back to our program,” Gard said. “His knowledge of not only what it means to be a Badger, but also his world-wide experience in the game of basketball will be a great asset to our players and program overall.

“Kirk checks all of the boxes in terms of his knowledge of our program, his mind for the game, his wealth of playing and coaching experience, and his love for the Badgers.”

According to a UW official: NCAA rules allow Penney to work at practice but he is not allowed to do any off-campus recruiting.

Penney was a reserve on the 1999-2000 team that reached the Final Four under Dick Bennett. He helped UW win back-to-back Big Ten titles in 2002 and 2003 under Bo Ryan. He led UW in scoring in each of those seasons, at 15.1 and 16.2 points per game, respectively.

“I'm thankful to Coach Gard for this opportunity to rejoin the Wisconsin Basketball family,” Penney said. “It's an exciting season ahead, with a fantastic coaching staff and talented players on the roster.

“Some of my fondest memories are with this program and I'm looking forward to creating more with this group.

“My wife, Audra, is also a Badger, having played volleyball here, so it's neat for the family to be contributing to Bucky's success once again.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Former UW star Kirk Penney joins Greg Gard's staff