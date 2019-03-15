Kirk Lacob jokes about real reason Andrew Bogut signed with Warriors
Andrew Bogut is going to be rocking a Warriors uniform again very soon.
Returning to Golden State was an opportunity the 34-year old couldn't pass up.
"To come back to the NBA, for me, was basically Golden State or nothing. But the fact it was Golden State - it was the kind of opportunity that I would be kicking myself if I didn't take."
That's what Bogut told Marc Stein of The New York Times last week. You can't blame the guy for wanting another shot at winning a championship. But was that the main reason he chose to come back?
"I know he's extremely excited to get here. Unfortunately, he missed our yearly poker tournament. I know that's the real reason he re-signed," assistant GM Kirk Lacob jokingly said on KNBR 680 on Thursday evening. "He's the self-proclaimed best poker player in the organization."
Bogut didn't miss the tournament back in 2014, when he apparently finished in second place.
Just wrapped up the second annual @warriors poker tournament. Great event for a great cause! Good job @phil_hellmuth on the mic... #allin
— Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) December 21, 2014
He played again in 2016 but had a bad night at the table.
Knocked out early from Warriors foundation poker tournament!Table of death with @chamath @phil_hellmuth @sundeep + more didn't help #rusty
— Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) January 24, 2016
Based on some old tweets, the guy really loves poker.
But that is the reason why I love #Poker. So much can happen. Some days you're the bird, the other days the statue.
— Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) February 19, 2014
Bit of Cold Chisel and Poker with the felllas on this looooooong flight back to the bay. #aussierock
— Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) March 6, 2014
@StephenCurry30 @KlayThompson congrats fellas! You are both welcome to bring that medal to the poker table, Especially you Klay!
— Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) September 14, 2014
Back in mid-December, Steph Curry conducted a Twitter Q&A. Bogut took the time to ask a question and Curry obviously answered that one:
Q: Do you still play poker on the plane and if so did @KlayThompson miss his flush draw....again...... #AskSteph @StephenCurry30 ???
- @andrewbogut
A: pic.twitter.com/SieZ7atsRN
— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) December 12, 2018
Bogut then responded to Curry's answer.
"Thats Poker" 😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/iSggiei81n
— Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) December 12, 2018
Isn't making fun of Klay Thompson the best?!