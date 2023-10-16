Kirk Herbstreit's college football rankings has a new No. 1 — and it's Michigan

Michigan football hasn't played a ranked opponent this season, but one prominent college analyst has seen enough of the Wolverines to anoint them the No. 1 team in the nation.

Kirk Herbstreit, the longtime ESPN college football analyst and "College GameDay" host, placed Michigan atop his personal rankings on Sunday, moving U-M ahead of Georgia from the previous week.

Herbstreit, a former Ohio State quarterback, rounded out his top-six with Washington, Florida State, Oklahoma and OSU entering Week 8 of the college football season.

Michigan is off to its third straight 7-0 start and is coming off a 52-7 home victory over Indiana. The Wolverines, who are winning by an average of 32.7 points, jumped Georgia for No.1 in Herbstreit's rankings after the Bulldogs looked ho-hum in a win over Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Georgia remains No. 1 in the AP Top 25 and US LBM Coaches Poll, with Michigan at No. 2.

Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) travels to play rival Michigan State (2-4, 0-3) at Spartan Stadium on Saturday (7:30 p.m., NBC).

Michigan hasn't missed a beat coming off its second straight College Football Playoff berth.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy has established himself among the best QBs in the country, passing for 1,512 yards with 14 touchdowns and only three interceptions while completing 78.2% of his passes. And the Wolverines are formidable again in the backfield with star running back Blake Corum leading the way with 546 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns on 96 carries.

