Kirk Herbstreit updates his weekly rankings as we near first CFP rankings reveal

We are getting closer and closer to the first college football playoff ranking in just about a week. Ohio State seems to be sitting in a good spot currently, but a tough road test with Penn State awaits this week.

As he does each week, Kirk Herbstreit has ranked the top four teams he sees as the best in the country as of right now and the first two that would be out if the season ended today.

Herbie still likes the Buckeyes, despite a slow start against Iowa. But maybe it was the fact that even though the offense seemed to be out of sync early on, the defense was able to carry the load. It’s been a while since we’ve seen that out of the OSU defense and it was refreshing.

Let’s take a look and see where Herbstreit ranks his top six.

No. 6 - Clemson Tigers

Oct 22, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) and head coach Dabo Swinney talk with 11 minutes left during the fourth quarter against the Syracuse Orange at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

What we say

Uh-oh… is there a quarterback controversy brewing in Clemson? The Tigers struggled against Syracuse over the weekend leading to second-string QB Cade Klubnick coming into the game to lead the team to victory. The Clemson defense is elite, but outside of Will Shipley, the offense seems very average.

No. 5 - Alabama Crimson Tide

TUSCALOOSA, AL – OCTOBER 22: Jahmyr Gibbs #1 of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs away from Collin Duncan #19 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 22, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

What we say

Alabama got back to looking like its normal dominant self. The defense kept Mike Leach’s club off the scoreboard until the fourth quarter after the game was well in hand. The Crimson Tide is still a dangerous team and controls its own destiny.

No. 4 - Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) runs the offense against the Connecticut Huskies during the first half at Michigan Stadium, Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Mich Conn

What we say

Michigan was idle this week, but the fan base had plenty to say about Ohio State’s struggles against Iowa in the first half. They weren’t so vocal in the second half. Everything suggests the Wolverines are on a collision course with the Buckeyes for the Big Ten East championship.

No. 3 - Georgia Bulldogs

Sep 24, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) passes the ball against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

What we say

Georgia was also on a bye-week this past Saturday. It remains to be seen if the Bulldogs have played to the level of their competition or if they are legit title contenders. We’ll find out in two weeks when No. 3 Tennessee visits Athens.

No. 2 - Tennessee Volunteers

Oct 22, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) is congratulated by offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins (76) and offensive lineman Jerome Carvin (75) after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Martin Skyhawks during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

What we say

Tennessee did exactly what it was supposed to do and destroyed UT Martin on Saturday. Technically, the Vols’ next test comes against No. 19 Kentucky this weekend, but the real test will be when they go on the road to play Georgia in two weeks.

No. 1 - Ohio State Buckeyes

Oct. 22, 2022; Columbus; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) celebrates during the second quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

What we say

Say what you will about the offensive struggles early in the game, the fact is that adjustments were made at halftime, and Ohio State still put up 54 points on one of the best defenses in the country. More importantly, it was nice to see the Buckeye defense carry the weight until the offense got things figured out.

Kirk Herbstreit's rankings and Twitter thread

