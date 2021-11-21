Kirk Herbstreit updates his top four after Week 12

Breaking News:

J.C. Shelton
·1 min read

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has updated his top four following another crazy weekend of college football.

No. 3 Oregon’s loss to Utah has opened the door for Michigan. The Wolverines will take on Ohio State this week, which will make room for Cincinnati or Oklahoma State headed into championship week.

Herbstreit’s new top four and next two are:

  1. Georgia

  2. Ohio State

  3. Alabama

  4. Michigan

  5. Cincinnati

  6. Oklahoma State

Georgia still holds the No. 1 spot in both the College Football Playoff Rankings and the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

The Bulldogs take on Georgia Tech this weekend in Atlanta. The game will kickoff at 12:00 p.m. ET and air on ABC.

