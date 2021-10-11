Kirk Herbstreit updates his top four after Week 6

Joe Vitale
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has updated his top-four following what was a crazy weekend of college football.

Both Alabama and Penn State fell out of Herbstreit’s top-four, which is really his top-six since he includes his next two up each week.

His new top-six is as follows:

  1. Georgia

  2. Oklahoma

  3. Iowa

  4. Cincinnati

  5. Ohio State

  6. Alabama

Georgia holds the number one spot in both the AP Top-25 and the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

The Bulldogs take on the Kentucky Wildcats this weekend in Athens. The game will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET and air on CBS.

