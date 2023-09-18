Kirk Herbstreit updates top 7 college football rankings
Week 3 of the college football season was supposed to be a dud. As it turned out it was everything but that.
Georgia was tested by South Carolina, Tennessee was dominated at Florida, and Colorado won in a thrilling comeback against Colorado State.
We’ve seen various different rankings but how does Kirk Herbstreit see college football’s elite teams through three weeks?
Herbstreit released his top-six on Sunday night. No, 4-0 Notre Dame didn’t make the cut but a pair of their opponents did – one of which they’ll see this weekend.
Below are Herbstreit’s top-six.
Washington
Record: 3-0
This week: 41-7 win at Michigan State
Next week: vs. Cal
Ohio State
Record: 3-0
This week: 63-10 win vs. Western Kentucky
Next week: at Notre Dame
USC
Record: 3-0
This week: Off
Next week: at Arizona State
Florida State
Record: 3-0
This week: 31-29 at Boston College
Next week: at Clemson
Texas
Record: 3-0
This week: 31-10 win vs. Wyoming
Next week: at Baylor
Michigan
Record: 3-0
This week: 31-6 win vs. Bowling Green
Next week: vs. Rutgers
Georgia
Record: 3-0
This week: 24-14 win vs. South Carolina
Next week: vs. UAB
[lawrence-related id=76714,76711,76657,76654]