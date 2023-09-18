Kirk Herbstreit updates top 7 college football rankings

Week 3 of the college football season was supposed to be a dud. As it turned out it was everything but that.

Georgia was tested by South Carolina, Tennessee was dominated at Florida, and Colorado won in a thrilling comeback against Colorado State.

We’ve seen various different rankings but how does Kirk Herbstreit see college football’s elite teams through three weeks?

Herbstreit released his top-six on Sunday night. No, 4-0 Notre Dame didn’t make the cut but a pair of their opponents did – one of which they’ll see this weekend.

Below are Herbstreit’s top-six.

Washington

Record: 3-0

This week: 41-7 win at Michigan State

Next week: vs. Cal

Record: 3-0

This week: 63-10 win vs. Western Kentucky

Next week: at Notre Dame

USC

Record: 3-0

This week: Off

Next week: at Arizona State

Florida State

Record: 3-0

This week: 31-29 at Boston College

Next week: at Clemson

Record: 3-0

This week: 31-10 win vs. Wyoming

Next week: at Baylor

Michigan

Record: 3-0

This week: 31-6 win vs. Bowling Green

Next week: vs. Rutgers

Georgia

Record: 3-0

This week: 24-14 win vs. South Carolina

Next week: vs. UAB

