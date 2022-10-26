Kirk Herbstreit updates his college football top 6 rankings entering Week 9

Week 8 of the college football season didn’t bring the same craziness as Week 7 did but there was still plenty to watch closely.

In South Carolina, it took a 17-point fourth-quarter rally for Clemson to stay unbeaten and knock Syracuse from the undefeated ranks while TCU rallied in the second half to stay perfect on the year with a win over Kansas State. Elsewhere, Ole Miss was knocked from the unbeaten ranks as they were routed on the Bayou by Brian Kelly and LSU.

So what does all of that mean for the College Football Playoff rankings?

As a kind reminder – ratings and rankings are not the same things.

The first set is due out on November 1 and should be plenty intriguing. Kirk Herbstreit updated his national top-six ahead of the Week 9 contests and they went as follows with a slight change despite no teams losing from a week ago.

Clemson (8-0)

Clemson is down one spot to six in Herbstreit’s rankings after struggling to get by unbeaten Syracuse last weekend.

Alabama (7-1)

Their blowout victory over Mississippi State paired with Clemson’s struggles to get by Syracuse bumped Alabama up one spot from a week ago in Herbstreit’s rankings.

Michigan (7-0)

Michigan remains at 7-0 after a bye week as they prepare to get revenge on Michigan State, who ruined their chances at a perfect regular season last year.

Georgia (7-0)

Georgia stays at number three after their bye week helped them get a bit more healthy and prep for rival Florida this coming Saturday.

Tennessee (7-0)

Tennessee won easily over Tennessee-Martin as expected and stayed at two for Herbstreit. The Vols now get ready for a tough stretch where they take on Kentucky and Georgia in back-to-back weeks.

Ohio State (7-0)

Ohio State won easily over Iowa as they moved to 7-0 on the year and remained atop Herbstreit’s rankings. The Buckeyes now have one of their toughest tests of 2022 as they travel to Penn State this weekend.

