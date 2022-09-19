Kirk Herbstreit updates his college football top 6 following Week 3

Week 3 came and went without any huge upsets like the week previous saw, but it was still a thrilling weekend of games that ended on some epic Hail Mary’s that went answered at Appalachian State and unanswered for Cal in their battle at Notre Dame.45-17

Powers like Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, USC, and plenty of others rolled to easy victories.

How did the weekend make Kirk Herbstreit feel about the College Football Playoff outlook?

Here is who Herbstreit ranked as his top-six college football teams on Sunday morning.

Next 2 (1 of 2): Oklahoma

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

The Sooners improved to 3-0 on the young season with a dominating performance against their former Big 8 and Big 12 rival, Nebraska. It’s a different conversation for a different day but how anyone thinks Oklahoma and Nebraska not playing every year is in anyway good for college football, I’ll never understand.

Next 2 (2 of 2): USC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

USC improved to 3-0 with a 45-17 victory over Fresno State on Saturday night. Granted it has been against Rice, a down Stanford program, and Fresno State, but the Trojans are yet to fail to put up 40 points in a contest this season.

4. Michigan

Detroit Free Press Syndication

Michigan is 3-0 after laying the wood to UConn on Saturday, 59-0.

Fact: Michigan has played three of the very worst FCS programs to date in Colorado State, Hawai’i, and UConn.

Also a fact: Michigan has done exactly what they should do against all three as they’re the only team not to allow a first half touchdown yet this season.

3. Ohio State

USA TODAY NETWORK

Toledo is by no means a powerhouse but is seen as one of the favorites in the MAC this season. Ohio State took the Rockets behind the woodshed Saturday night in a 77-28 victory that saw the powerful Buckeyes offense find pay-dirt 11 different times.

2. Alabama

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama moved to 3-0 after a 63-7 destruction of UL-Monroe as Bryce Young threw three touchdowns and a pair of interceptions.

Story continues

1. Georgia

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Somebody forgot to tell Kirby Smart and Georgia that the Dawgs lost loads of talent to the NFL from last year’s national championship team. All Georgia has done is outscore opponents (Oregon, Stetson, at South Carolina) 130-10 through three games.

Herbstreit's Top Six Tweet

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire