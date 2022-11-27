Kirk Herbstreit updates College Football top 6!
He didn’t wait until Sunday morning to release his top six teams but instead mentioned them over the air before the close of Notre Dame-USC on Saturday night. On a day where he started on ESPN’s College Gameday ahead of Ohio State-Michigan and ended on the call of Notre Dame-USC, Kirk Herbstreit released his top six teams following Week 13 of college football.
Here is how Kirk Herbstreit named the top six teams in college football at the end of rivalry week and entering the conference championship games.
Related: Four top 10 teams fall on crazy college football weekend
Ohio State
USA TODAY SPORTS
Alabama
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
USC
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
TCU
Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan
Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
Georgia
Joshua L Jones – USA TODAY SPORTS