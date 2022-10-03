Kirk Herbstreit updates college football top 6 following Week 5
Although there wasn’t a massive upset in Week 5 of the college football season, there were a few close calls and in all, 10 ranked teams who fell.
Around college football we saw top-ranked Georgia struggle for a second week in a row before ultimately getting by Missouri, Ohio State roll to a 49-10 victory over Rutgers, Alabama overcome an injury to Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young, and Michigan dominate at Iowa.
Did what happened outside of those four change any rankings nationally?
ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit released his latest top-six on Sunday as he has a change atop his rankings. Check out his top-six teams below.
6. Oklahoma State
No. 6: Oklahoma State (4-0)
Week 5 result: 36-25 win at No. 16 Baylor
5. Clemson
No. 5 Clemson
Week 5 result: 30-20 win vs. No. 10 North Carolina State
4. Michigan
4. Michigan (5-0)
Week 5 Result: 28-13 win at Iowa
3. Georgia
3. Georgia (5-0)
Week 5 result: 26-22 win at Missouri
2. Alabama
2. Alabama: 5-0
Week 5 result: 49-26 win at No. 19 Arkansas
1. Ohio State
No. 1 Ohio State (5-0)
Week 5 Result: 49-10 win vs. Rutgers
Changes from Last Week
Herbstreit had quite the changes this week and not just at the top of his six ranked teams.
Ohio State moved up from third to first while Georgia fell from the top spot to third.
Alabama and Michigan stayed at two and four respectively, while Clemson remained in his next-two. However, despite winning with relative ease against Arizona State, USC was bumped from Herbstreit’s top six after Oklahoma State impressive win at previously ranked Baylor.
