Kirk Herbstreit’s updated top six after Michigan State upset

Kirk Herbstreit weighed in Sunday with his new top-six teams in college football. He posted these following a day that saw previously No. 3 Michigan State fall at Purdue which one just one of eight ranked teams to fall this week.

How much did Herbstreit’s rankings change after the upset of Michigan State?

And is there an unbeaten team he’s forgetting?

Here are his latest top-six:

6. Oklahoma

Oklahoma checked in sixth for Herbstreit after sitting on their bye week and remaining 9-0. They remain in the same spot for Herbstriet as they did last week.

5. Michigan

Back into the top six this week is Michigan, who won easily against Indiana. The Wolverines sit at 8-1 after the win, one week after they blew a late lead at Michigan State.

In case you’re wondering, Indiana is now 2-7 in 2021.

4. Ohio State

A 26-17 win at Nebraska was enough for Herbstreit to keep Ohio State safely in his top four.

3. Oregon

Oregon didn’t dominate Washington by any means but did what they had to do in earning a road victory and moving to 8-1.

2. Alabama

By no means was it the dominating show many expected but Alabama’s victory over LSU was enough to keep the Crimson Tide No. 2 in Herbstreit’s eyes.

1. Georgia

Georgia was listed and then a clear gap before Herbstreit listed 2-4. The Bulldogs dominated Missouri on Saturday.

No Cincinnati

After beating Tulsa in far from dominating fashion, Herbstreit didn’t list Cincinnati in his top six. He had the Bearcats ranked fifth a week ago.

