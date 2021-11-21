Kirk Herbstreit has new top six following Oregon’s blowout loss

Saturday saw some favorites like Georgia and Ohio State roll while others were tested a bit (Alabama), and one was run out of the building (Oregon).

What did those results have on the College Football Playoff rankings that will be released on Tuesday?

Is Cincinnati as good as in by winning out now?

Is Notre Dame really a threat to crash the CFP party?

We’re not certain yet but can use the guidance of a few experts who have released their new rankings following the weekend.

Kirk Herbstreit released his new top-six on Sunday morning and here is how they look:

6. Oklahoma State

6. Oklahoma State (10-1)

For the second week in a row Oklahoma State checked into Herbstreit’s rankings in the final of the six spots which means they were passed by a team since Oregon is clearly no longer ranked this high.

5. Cincinnati

5. Cincinnati (11-0)

Herbstreit added upon releasing his rankings this week that: “In my opinion if UC wins their next 2 they will be in the playoff.”

4. Michigan

4. Michigan (10-1)

Michigan moves up a spot in Herbstreit’s rankings and into the top-four. Is this the year Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines can finally get by Ohio State? They’ve certainly got their work cut out for them…

3. Alabama (10-1)

3. Alabama (10-1)

Unlike the CFP committee, Herbstreit already had Ohio State ranked ahead of Alabama last week. Will the committee do the same this week?

2. Ohio State

2. Ohio State (10-1)

Herbstreit not only was in Columbus with College Gameday but called the action in Ohio State’s thrashing of No. 7 Michigan State. I’ll be stunned if the Buckeyes aren’t ranked second in the CFP rankings on Tuesday, too.

1. Georgia

Georgia (11-0)

The only remaining undefeated Power Five program sits atop at No. 1 yet again.

Notre Dame?

Herbstreit has been complimentary of Notre Dame during his ESPN appearances of late but leaves the 10-1 Irish out of his top six, instead ranking Oklahoma State in them.

I don’t think the CFP puts Oklahoma State ahead of Notre Dame this week but with the Big 12 Championship remaining as well, it’d be in the best interest of Notre Dame’s playoff chances that neither Oklahoma State or Oklahoma finishes with just one loss.

My top 4 after WEEK 12

1-@GeorgiaFootball

2-@OhioStateFB

3-@AlabamaFTBL

4-@UMichFootball

In my opinion if UC wins their next 2 they will be in the playoff. — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 21, 2021

1

1