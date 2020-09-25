ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit to work from home in Week 4 after contact with someone who had COVID-19





ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit won’t be on set on “College GameDay” Saturday morning or at Miami’s home game against Florida State that night.

Herbstreit said Friday afternoon that he would be working both the traveling pregame show and the game from home after he was near someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Herbstreit said he had tested negative for COVID-19 but wanted to be cautious and not potentially put anyone else at risk.

“I think it’s a time to take an abundance of caution, follow the protocols and do what we need to do,” Herbstreit said. “I’ve tested negative — I’ve actually tested negative twice this week, so all is well.”

Hey guys-wanted to update you on this weekend. I came in contact with the virus this week while in Nashville, so because of that, I’ll be on @CollegeGameDay and calling FSU-Miami from home. Tested negative, trying to be as safe as possible. See you tomorrow-let’s enjoy some CFB! pic.twitter.com/bXuhpwjaMj — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 25, 2020

Herbstreit won’t be the only member of “GameDay” working from home on Saturday. Longtime analyst Lee Corso isn’t traveling in 2020 because of the coronavirus.

Herbstreit is schedule to call the Florida State-Miami game with Chris Fowler on Saturday night after appearing on “GameDay.” Herbstreit and Fowler were on the call for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ win over the New York Giants in Week 1 and Herbstreit was part of an alternate broadcast of the Week 2 Monday Night Football win for the Las Vegas Raiders over the New Orleans Saints.

The ESPN analyst was one of the first to take the impact of coronavirus on the college football season seriously. Herbstreit’s spring comments about the potential of no football season in the fall drew a ton of attention in the early weeks of the pandemic.

Thankfully, thanks to social distancing protocols and increased testing availability, the season is happening. But not without a spate of postponed games. Georgia State announced Friday that its game against Charlotte scheduled for Saturday had been postponed. Over 20 games have either been canceled or postponed so far in 2020 and the SEC, Big Ten, Pac-12 and Mountain West haven’t started their seasons yet.

Kirk Herbstreit won't be in Miami on Saturday. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) More

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

