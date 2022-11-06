Kirk Herbstreit thinks the No. 6 Oregon Ducks should be in the College Football Playoff

While we all wait for the official College Football Playoff rankings to be released on Tuesday night for the second time this season, don’t be surprised to see endless predictions for what the top half of the top 25 will look like.

Here at Ducks Wire, we already gave our prediction for what things will look like after a wild weekend of football that saw three teams in the top 6 get beat. Until the rankings are released, everyone will offer their opinion on how things will shake out.

We like to look at some of the industry leaders to see what they think. Earlier on Sunday, we looked at what FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt thinks the top of the rankings look like, and now we look to ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit to see his opinion.

Oregon Duck fans, you may like what you see. Here is how Herbstreit thinks the playoff will shape up when the rankings are announced on Tuesday:

Georgia Bulldogs (9-0)

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers scored a touchdown against Florida.

Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0)

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) is lifted into the air by Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Luke Wypler (53) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of Saturday's game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

Michigan Wolverines (9-0)

Michigan running back Blake Corum is tackled by Michigan State safety Angelo Grose during the first half half on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Ann Arbor.

Oregon Ducks (8-1)

Defensive back Christian Gonzalez #0 of the Oregon Ducks returns an interception in the third quarter of a game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field on November 5, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado.

TCU Horned Frogs (9-0)

TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) drops back for a pass during the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Tennessee Volunteers (8-1)

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) points to the end zone after a big completion during his team's game against Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

