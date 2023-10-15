Kirk Herbstreit has surprise team as No. 1 in college football

It’s been seven weeks of college football, and there are still a ton of questions.

When it comes to the national polls (we’re still a few weeks away from the College Football Playoff rankings), Georgia, the two-time defending national champion, has been the obvious No. 1, even if the Bulldogs’ play on the field has been less than inspiring. Washington has some big wins, including Saturday’s against Oregon. Florida State’s Week 1 win over LSU isn’t quite as impressive as it was at the time, but it’s still one of the best of the year.

So what to do with Michigan football? The Wolverines haven’t found themselves playing any top teams but have routinely dispatched everyone on the schedule in impressive fashion. And one former Buckeye has certainly taken notice.

Revealing his latest top four, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit ended up concluding that after Week 7, Michigan football is his top team nationally.

Two weeks ago, Joel Klatt at Fox had the maize and blue as his top team but raised Georgia ahead of the Wolverines last week and again this week.

Of course, we won’t know much until Week 11, when the Wolverines presumably play a ranked team in Penn State.

