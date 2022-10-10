Kirk Herbstreit still loves Ohio State in his latest college football opinion rankings

Ohio State looked dominant again as the Buckeyes took care of their first road affair without much trouble. Ryan Day’s club went to East Lansing and dispatched the Spartans by a score of 49-20, but the score wasn’t really that close as the Bucks took their foot off the accelerator after the third quarter.

Georgia handled Auburn with ease and Alabama was able to hang on to beat Texas A&M with a backup quarterback. Michigan shut out Indiana in the second half and won 31-10 after being tied with the Hoosiers going into halftime.

Ohio State has looked the most consistent of all the top teams thus far in the season. Of course, our friends from SEC country will try to convince you that the Buckeyes haven’t played anyone yet while forgetting their less-than-stellar opponents.

Kirk Herbstreit seems to be able to put all the bias aside and give an objective take. Let’s see if there are any changes in Herbie’s rankings after week 6.

Starting with the first two out.

No. 6 - Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State’s Mason Cobb (0) celebrates after intercepting a pass in the third quarter during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. OSU won 41-31. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What we say

Mike Gundy’s team continues to win. The defense doesn’t look as stout without Jim Knowles running the show in Stillwater, but the Pokes keep finding ways to come out on top. A showdown with undefeated TCU awaits this week.

No. 5 - Clemson Tigers

Oct 8, 2022; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney talks to his players during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

What we say

In typical Clemson fashion, the Tigers seem to get better as the season goes on. Dabo’s club finally looked somewhat dominant, albeit against a pretty bad Boston College team. This week the Tigers travel to Tallahassee to face the much-improved Florida State Seminoles.

No. 4 - Michigan Wolverines

Oct 8, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh yells during the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Wolverines won 31 to 10. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

What we say

Tied 10-10 at the half, Michigan would shut out Indiana in the second half for a 31-10 victory in Bloomington. We’ll finally see what the Wolverines are made of when they face No. 10 Penn State this week. It will be the first true test for Michigan this season.

No. 3 - Alabama Crimson Tide

Oct 8, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

What we say

Herbstreit dropped Alabama this week one spot. Let’s be honest, the Crimson Tide just doesn’t look the same without Bryce Young at the helm. The defense is still one of the best in the land, but the offense looks out of sync. Bama has a huge test against undefeated Tennessee in Knoxville this Saturday.

No. 2 - Georgia Bulldogs

Oct 8, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; The Georgia Bulldogs offense lines up against the Auburn Tigers defense on the one yard line during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

What we say

The Bulldogs dispatched rival Auburn with ease and got back to playing like the team we’ve come to expect from a Kirby Smart led team. Georgia gets lowly Vanderbilt this week.

No. 1 - Ohio State Buckeyes

Oct 8, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrates after throwing his fourth touchdown in the first half of the NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium.

What we say

Ohio State has looked the best from top to bottom through six games this season and they haven’t even been at full strength. A bye week may just be what the doctor ordered. Improvement can always happen, but right now the Buckeyes look like the real deal.

Kirk Herbstreit's rankings and thread from Twitter

