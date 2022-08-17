Kirk Herbstreit’s son Zak, loses his black stripe at Ohio State

It’s not a time-honored tradition, but one that was brought to Ohio State by former head coach Urban Meyer. As a Buckeye newcomer earns his way by showing the abilities, work ethic, and culture of what it means to wear the scarlet and gray, he has his black stripe removed to reveal the scarlet one down the middle of the helmet.

We’ve already seen a few OSU newcomers shed their black stripe in the fall, and now we have a Buckeye legacy player that has received the honor. On Wednesday, former Ohio State quarterback and ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit’s son, Zak, had his removed during a short ceremony in front of his teammates, of which the Ohio State Football Twitter account shared.

Zak is a tight end in his second year with the program after accepting status as a preferred walk-on. Now, just like his father, he is “officially” a Buckeye.

Congrats to young Herbie, and here’s to hoping he gets to break into a role and niche with this year’s Ohio State squad.

