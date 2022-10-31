Kirk Herbstreit shuffles top four after week 9 showings

Kirk Herbstreit has been high on Ohio State football all year long. And while he still likes the Buckeyes, he’s had a slight change of heart after seeing the Buckeyes struggle with Penn State for more than three quarters.

Meanwhile, Tennessee, Georgia, and Michigan all rolled to reasonably easy victories. To be fair, the Vols and Wolverines were both playing on home turf and UGA played at a neutral site. Of the top four, only Ohio State had to go into one of the most hostile stadiums in the country.

Buckeye fans most likely won’t like where Herbie has the Buckeyes after several weeks of having them in his No. 1 spot as the most complete team in the country. However, Herbstreit has always claimed that his rankings are based on a week-to-week basis, based on what he witnessed from each team in that particular week.

So where did OSU fall in Herbie’s weekly rankings? Let’s take a look starting with the first two out.

No. 6 - Clemson Tigers

What we say

Clemson was on a bye week this past Saturday but its strength of schedule took a bit of a hit as Wake Forest was upset by unranked Louisville. You may remember Clemson had to go to overtime to beat the Demon Deacons. The Tigers travel to South Bend this weekend to play the Fighting Irish who are fresh off an upset over Syracuse.

No. 5 - Alabama Crimson Tide

Several top teams fell this weekend. With Ohio State not in action, where does Herbie see Ohio State?

What we say

Alabama was also on a bye week and had no chance to improve its standing. The Tide roll into Baton Rouge for a night game with LSU this Saturday. Brian Kelly has the Tigers playing much better as the season has worn on, but will it be enough to knock off mighty ‘Bama who is a 12.5-point favorite going into Death Valley?

No. 4 - Michigan Wolverines

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 29: Quinten Johnson #28 and Joe Taylor #39 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrate a turnover on downs against the Michigan State Spartans during the fourth quarter at Michigan Stadium on October 29, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

What we say

Michigan looked dominating once again, this week over rival Michigan State. The defense and running game might be better overall than the team that went to the college football playoff last season.

No. 3 - Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldogs running back Branson Robinson (22) celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs tight end Cade Brock (44) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2022. Georgia won 42-10.

What we say

This Georgia team is hard to figure out. The Bulldogs can look unstoppable at times and then there are times they look very average. This week saw UGA jump out to a big lead against Florida only to let the Gators get within a touchdown before finally pulling away. A matchup with Tennessee this Saturday in Athens will tell more of the story.

No. 2 - Ohio State Buckeyes

Oct 29, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates scoring a 41-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter of the NCAA Division I football game at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

What we say

Ohio State had to go into arguably the loudest environment in college football and struggled to get its footing. But when it did, the Buckeyes showed how explosive they can be scoring 28 points in six minutes to leave the Nittany Lions shell-shocked.

No. 1 - Tennessee Volunteers

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 29: Hendon Hooker #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers throws a pass against the Kentucky Wildcats in the first quarter at Neyland Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

What we say

Tennessee did exactly what they were supposed to do. The Vols took care of a ranked Kentucky program with relative ease and didn’t get caught looking ahead to a matchup with Georgia. The trip to Athens next week will tell us if Tennessee is the real deal.

Kirk Herbstreit's rankings and Twitter thread

