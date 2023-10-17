Kirk Herbstreit showers Notre Dame football with love following USC game

With an off week this week, Notre Dame fans are getting a little extra time to celebrate the thrashing the Fighting Irish gave Southern Cal on Saturday night. The 48-20 win was easily the most impressive by Notre Dame this fall as hopes for a New Year’s Six bowl game are still alive.

Just how well did Notre Dame play on Saturday?

So well that even Kirk Herbstreit is giving Notre Dame loads of love a couple of days later, even after he picked USC to beat the Irish.

Herbstreit named some of his top performers in terms of players, coaches, and teams for Week 7, and Notre Dame was well represented.

Take a look below:

Top Performing Players

The defense played their butts off but him going with the basic “whole defense” feels a bit disrespectful to the absurd night Xavier Watts had.

Top Performing Teams

Solid list of teams that for the most part could have been put in just about any order. Perhaps my favorite besides Notre Dame was Iowa going into Camp Randall and hanging 15 points on Wisconsin in their victory.

Top Performing Coaches

After his showing against Ohio State earlier this year and now USC one can’t help but wonder – does Golden have dreams of going back to being a head coach?

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire