Kirk Herbstreit showers Notre Dame football with love following USC game
With an off week this week, Notre Dame fans are getting a little extra time to celebrate the thrashing the Fighting Irish gave Southern Cal on Saturday night. The 48-20 win was easily the most impressive by Notre Dame this fall as hopes for a New Year’s Six bowl game are still alive.
Just how well did Notre Dame play on Saturday?
So well that even Kirk Herbstreit is giving Notre Dame loads of love a couple of days later, even after he picked USC to beat the Irish.
Herbstreit named some of his top performers in terms of players, coaches, and teams for Week 7, and Notre Dame was well represented.
Take a look below:
Top Performing Players
Here are my top performing players of WEEK 7:
Elic Ayomanor @StanfordFball
Michael Penix Jr./Rome Odunze @UW_Football
Entire defense @NDFootball
Landon Jackson @RazorbackFB
Omarion Hampton/Tez Walker @UNCFootball
Antwaun Powell-Ryland @HokiesFB
Josh Hoover @TCUFootball… pic.twitter.com/y1uHWiburE
— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 16, 2023
The defense played their butts off but him going with the basic “whole defense” feels a bit disrespectful to the absurd night Xavier Watts had.
Top Performing Teams
Here are my top performing teams of WEEK 7:@UW_Football @NDFootball @Pitt_FB @HawkeyeFootball @StanfordFball @UNCFootball @BeaverFootball pic.twitter.com/63Il7TbgBh
— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 16, 2023
Solid list of teams that for the most part could have been put in just about any order. Perhaps my favorite besides Notre Dame was Iowa going into Camp Randall and hanging 15 points on Wisconsin in their victory.
Top Performing Coaches
Here are my top performing coaches of WEEK 7:
Kalen DeBoer @UW_Football
Al Golden @NDFootball
Tyler Santucci @DukeFOOTBALL
Jedd Fisch @ArizonaFBall
Troy Taylor @StanfordFball
Pat Narduzzi @Pitt_FB
Phil Parker @HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/pyKKe9AsjX
— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 16, 2023
After his showing against Ohio State earlier this year and now USC one can’t help but wonder – does Golden have dreams of going back to being a head coach?