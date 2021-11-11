Kirk Herbstreit senses no pride among the LSU and Florida football teams

We have head ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit criticize the LSU Tigers football program already once this season. Joining the Paul Finebaum Show, he was at it again. He even lumped the Florida Gators into the same conversation. The interesting part of the conversation is questioning this team’s pride not four days after they took the Alabama Crimson Tide to the limit.

“One thing you can say over the years about LSU and Florida, programs like this whether they win all of their games or not they have competitive kids,” Herbstreit said. “Really competitive kids with a great sense of pride. I guess I would ask [Finebaum] other than when you watch LSU play Florida and LSU play maybe Alabama, would you say that LSU every week out has played with a tremendous amount of pride?”

“When I think about LSU going back to when I started watching football I think of LSU players who are proud of the purple and gold, that are proud of Tiger Stadium. I just haven’t sensed that the past two years. And the reason that I bring that up is I kind of feel some of the same characteristics with Florida over the last few weeks.”

.@KirkHerbstreit sees similarities between the Florida and LSU programs. pic.twitter.com/xBZ1yYaOS3 — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) November 10, 2021

