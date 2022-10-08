Kirk Herbstreit seems less than thrilled about calling Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Kirk Herbstreit has already seen what Ohio State can do this season.

The ESPN color commentator and former Ohio State quarterback was on the calls for both of the Buckeyes' wins against Notre Dame and Wisconsin. Herbstreit, along with Chris Fowler and Holly Rowe, will be in East Lansing Saturday for Ohio State's first road game against Michigan State at 4 p.m.

And Herbstreit doesn't seem to be looking forward to it.

"Good news," Herbstreit said on ESPN's "College GameDay," "early kick, home."

"College GameDay" host Rece Davis continued to joke with Herbstreit, asking him "at what point are you asking them to put something else on the monitors to let you watch other games?"

"It's gonna be a competitive game, home game for Michigan State," Herbstreit said, leading to laughs from each of his co-hosts. "I called that game last year, it turns out. It was over early."

'When do we welcome Ohio State back to college football?'

Later talking about the Big Ten's slate in Week 6, with matchups between No. 4 Michigan and Indiana, and Purdue and Maryland, ESPN analyst, former Michigan wide receiver and Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard criticized Ohio State's 2022 schedule through its first five games.

"When do we welcome Ohio State back to college football?" Howard asked.

The former Michigan wide receiver was asked about the Wolverines early-season slate, to which Howard responded about games at Iowa and against Maryland, calling the Terrapins' matchup "tougher" than the Buckeyes' win against Wisconsin, to which Herbstreit agreed, saying Maryland "can throw a forward pass."

ESPN analyst and former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee made it clear that the Big Ten is down to two teams: Michigan and Ohio State.

"I don't want to bury the Big Ten slate today, because Kirk, you're going to call a great game... it seems like a couple-headed monster in the Big Ten," McAfee said.

Ohio State comes into East Lansing as 26.5-point favorites against Michigan State.

But Herbstreit didn't stop trying to talk his co-hosts into paying attention to the Ohio State vs. Michigan State game he's calling at 4 p.m.

"Going to be a good game," Herbstreit said with a smile. "First game on the road."

What channel is the Ohio State game on this week against Michigan State?

The Ohio State Buckeyes will play the Spartans on ABC. It's Ohio State's fourth national game of the year, following the Notre Dame, Toledo and Wisconsin games. It's the third game the Buckeyes have played on ABC.

Is the Ohio State game streaming?

Yes. The game will stream on any platform that offers ABC and ESPN, such as HULU Live and YouTube TV. The game will also be on the ESPN+ app.

