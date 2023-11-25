Kirk Herbstreit says Jayden Daniels will win Heisman, go to the NFL

LSU hosts Texas A&M on Saturday morning for senior day, and ESPN’s College GameDay panel unanimously picked the Tigers to get the win and finish the season 9-3.

But Kirk Herbstreit went even further while picking Brian Kelly’s team to get the win. Herbstreit, a Heisman Trophy voter, picked Jayden Daniels to win the award and said that the quarterback would go on to have an NFL career.

Daniels has been arguably the best player in the entire country this season, and he’s a Heisman frontrunner alongside Bo Nix. The latter will get an extra game, but Daniels is currently setting the pace statistically.

ESPN Analyst & commentator Kirk Herbstreit just predicted #LSU QB Jayden Daniels will win the Heisman Trophy & have a future in the #NFL. https://t.co/mD5mygar9j pic.twitter.com/HSOZhuBQWG — Lonn Phillips Sullivan (@LonnPhillips) November 25, 2023

Daniels will look to finish up the year with another strong performance against the Aggies as he looks to become LSU’s second Heisman winner in five years.

