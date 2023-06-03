Kirk Herbstreit says ‘It’s hard to not lean towards Alabama in the SEC’

At one point in time, Kirk Herbstreit was the quarterback and co-captain for the Ohio State Buckeyes, now he is a co-host of College Gameday and one of the best analysts/commentators in all of football. In fact, he’s so good that Amazon Prime called him to come to work the Thursday night games for them as well.

Earlier this week, Herbstreit sat down with J.D. Pickell of On3 Sports where they discussed a variety of topics, which included Alabama football. Herbstreit very clearly believes in Nick Saban and the Tide as he credits how they’ve responded in the past when they’ve lost games or had underachieved seasons. Herbstreit recognizes how talented the Alabama roster will be again in 2023 and said, “He’s got a team that’s going to be upset, with a chip on their shoulder. As we sit here on May 31, it’s hard for me to not lean towards Alabama in the SEC.”

Ultimately, Herbstreit believes that the SEC will likely come down to Alabama, LSU, and Georgia with the Bulldogs just a bit behind the other two.

The main point he is trying to make is that you should never count Saban out. Every time people say the dynasty is over or that he’s lost a beat he responds emphatically. He certainly has work cut out for him, but he could continue to solidify his GOAT status with another ring. Especially if he could get past Kirby on the way there.

Fortunately for Alabama, the match-up will take place in Tuscaloosa this year and Brian Kelly has been poking the bear making some jabs about Alabama all season long. Georgia plays a rather favorable schedule so it is tough to see any way they don’t win at least 11 games and the SEC East.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to monitor Alabama football throughout the summer.

