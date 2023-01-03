Kirk Herbstreit: Ryan Day could ‘stop calling plays next year’

Ohio State’s Ryan Day is one of the few head coaches that still calls their teams offensive plays, but that looks like it could be coming to an end as the Buckeye boss enters his sixth season at the helm.

According to former Ohio State quarterback and current ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, Day told him during one of their production meetings that he was thinking of relinquishing play calling next year in an effort “to be more of a manager as a head coach.” Herbstreit went on to explain the rationale by saying “when you’re prepping a game plan, it’s a lot more that goes into it Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday to be ready to call those plays on Saturday.”

Here are Kirk Herbstreit’s full comments on Ryan Day potentially giving up play calling next season. https://t.co/0pxLXCoumb pic.twitter.com/EEzK86a8j6 — Paul Harvey 🔨 (@HammerHarvey) January 2, 2023

Keep in mind that Herbstreit does say that Day “is thinking about relinquishing” calling plays. It has yet to be determined and with offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson officially moving on to be the head coach at Tulsa, there is an open role in Columbus.

The first name that the former Buckeye quarterback mentioned was Brian Hartline, which makes plenty of sense. He could still coach the wide receivers while calling plays on Saturdays. Since we have yet to hear what the exact plans are from Day himself, at this moment it’s just conjecture.

