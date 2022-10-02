Kirk Herbstreit releases top six teams after Week 5

Week 5 has concluded in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

The Vols will return to action in Week 6.

Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) defeated Florida (2-2, 0-2 SEC), 38-33, at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.

Tennessee had an open date in Week 5 before playing at LSU on Oct. 8. Kickoff between Tennessee and LSU is slated for noon EDT (ESPN).

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Following Week 5 games, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit released his top six teams. Herbstreit’s top six teams are listed below.

Ohio State

Alabama

Georgia

Michigan

Clemson

Oklahoma State

