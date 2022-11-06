Kirk Herbstreit releases new top six after wild college football weekend

Week 10 of the college football season was as crazy as we’ve seen in 2022. Based on the first set of College Football Playoff rankings, No. 1 Tennessee was routed by No. 3 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State struggled in a windstorm at lowly Northwestern, and No. 4 Clemson was eviscerated at Notre Dame.

We’ll find out what it means for the College Football Playoff rankings when they come out on Tuesday evening. In the meantime, Kirk Herbstreit, who was on the call for LSU’s upset of Alabama Saturday night has released his new college football top six team rankings. Here’s how the ESPN lead college football analyst ranks the top six through 10 weeks.

Tennessee

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) is slow to get up after being taken down again by the Georgia defense late during the second half of a NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Georgia won 27-13.

TCU

TCU’s quarterback Max Duggan (15), left, escapes Texas Tech’s linebacker Jesiah Pierre (8), Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.

Oregon

Nov 5, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown carry in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan

Nov 5, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan Wolverines linebacker Michael Barrett (23) returns an interception for a touchdown during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) celebrates scoring a touchdown with offensive lineman Luke Wypler (53) during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Georgia

Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) celebrates after sacking Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) during the second half of a NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Georgia won 27-13. – USA TODAY SPORTS Joshua L Jones

