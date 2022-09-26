Kirk Herbstreit releases college football top 6 team rankings following Week 4

Week 4 of college football has come and gone and with it goes FBS contests for the month of September. What do we know a month into the 2022 season? And what do we still have to find out? It would appear plenty in both categories.

Week 4 saw No. 6 Oklahoma get knocked off at home as Adrian Martinez and Kansas State proved unstoppable for Brent Venables and company. Elsewhere USC escaped Oregon State with a hard fought victory despite their offense having nowhere near their A-game.

Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State, cruised to victories while Michigan perhaps had more of a test than most would have thought against Maryland.

How did the weekend make Kirk Herbstreit feel about the College Football Playoff outlook?

Here is who Herbstreit ranked as his top-six college football teams on Sunday.

Next 2 (1 of 2): USC

Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

USC improved to 4-0 on the season after taking quite the punch from host Oregon State but delivering late in their 17-14 victory. Believe it or not, this is actually the second time in three seasons that USC has started a season 4-0, having done so in 2020 when they went 5-1 in the COVID-shortened season.

Next 2 (2 of 2): Clemson

USA TODAY NETWORK

Clemson survived quite the scare at Wake Forest as the Tigers came back to force overtime and eventually won the shootout 51-45 after a pair of overtimes. Clemson now prepares for a huge contest Saturday when they play host to unbeaten North Carolina State.

4. Michigan

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Michigan played their first Power Five opponent on Saturday and although weren’t ever in a position to lose to Maryland, certainly had more of a challenge than was probably expected in winning 34-27. The Wolverines now head to Iowa on Saturday for their first Big Ten road test of 2022.

3. Alabama

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Rammer jammer, yellow hammer. Give ’em hell, Alabama.

The Tide did exactly that in disposing of Vanderbilt 55-3 on Saturday. The Tide now get a bye week before things get significantly more difficult as a trip to Arkansas awaits them to start October.

Story continues

2. Ohio State

USA TODAY NETWORK

Ohio State was at it again Saturday night as the Buckeyes marched up and down the field against Wisconsin. In all, Ohio State totaled 539 yards in their 52-21 victory where they clearly took their foot off the gas in the second half.

1. Georgia

Syndication: Online Athens

Georgia didn’t have it’s best showing of the year Saturday but didn’t need it as they were able to get by Kent State 39-22. The game was never in doubt and even with it being closer than most anticipated, Georgia’s pile of work the rest of September makes them the well-deserving top-ranked team.

Herbstreit's Tweet

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire