Kirk Herbstreit releases his new college football rankings

After a wild rivalry weekend of college football that shook up the top 25 and made a major impact on the College Football Playoff, we now start sorting out the pieces.

Notre Dame is in the clubhouse with an 11-1 record but will Wisconsin’s loss hurt the Irish chances at making the CFP?

Will Michigan pass Alabama in the rankings?

And how far will Oklahoma State move up after winning a thriller over Oklahoma?

Kirk Herbstreit offered his new college football rankings on Sunday morning as he normally does and it went as follows:

6. Notre Dame

6. Notre Dame (11-1)

For the first time this season Notre Dame makes an appearance in Herbstriet’s rankings, sneaking in at number six.

5. Oklahoma State

5. Oklahoma State (11-1)

Herbstreit ranks the Cowboys one spot ahead of Notre Dame in his rankings. Will the College Football Playoff committee do the same this Tuesday?

4. Cincinnati

4. Cincinnati (12-0)

Herbstreit ranks Cincinnati at four again this week and seems to think they’re about as good as gold for a playoff spot as long as they take care of business against Houston this weekend.

3. Alabama

3. Alabama (11-1)

Alabama had a Houdini type escape in getting out of Auburn with a win but kept their CFP chances alive by doing so. Now can they pull the upset next week against Georgia?

2. Michigan

2. Michigan (11-1)

Michigan checks in second in Herbstreit’s rankings this week. If the Wolverines can get by Iowa in the Big Ten championship they’ll be headed to the CFP for the first time in program history.

1. Georgia

Georgia (12-0)

Georgia figures to be in the CFP win or lose in the SEC Championship but if you’re them don’t you really want to knock Alabama out and not have to potentially face them a second time?

