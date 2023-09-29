Kirk Herbstreit ranks his top six CFB teams ahead of Week 5

ESPN “College GameDay” college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is starting to get a better idea of how to rank teams after an action-packed Week 4 of the 2023 college football season. Week 4 featured seven games between ranked opponents including Ohio State’s last-second road win against Notre Dame.

Week 5’s schedule is not as good as Week 4. However, three of Kirk Herbstreit’s top six teams face road tests against Power Five opponents in Week 5.

Two of Kirk Herbstreit’s top teams have Week 5 off.

Who are Kirk Herbstreit’s top six college football teams? Who would make his College Football Playoff if the season ended today?

No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes

The Columbus Dispatch

Week 5: off

Kirk Herbstreit is impressed with Ohio State’s win on the road over Notre Dame, but he thinks the Buckeyes have a lot of room for improvement after Week 4.

On Sept. 23, the Buckeyes scored a touchdown with one second remaining against a 10-man Notre Dame defense to beat the Fighting Irish.

Get more Ohio State football information on Buckeyes Wire

No. 5 Michigan Wolverines

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5: Michigan at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Herbstreit wants to see more out of the Michigan offense. The Wolverines have not been challenged yet, but that’s about to change. Michigan beat Rutgers 31-7 in Week 4.

The Wolverines have not scored more than 35 points all season. However, they have not allowed more than seven points.

Get more Michigan news, analysis, and opinions on Wolverines Wire

No. 4 Texas Longhorns

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5: Kansas at Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Texas’ win on the road over Alabama really impressed Kirk Herbstreit. He thinks the Longhorns can continue to improve. Will Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns be more consistent in Big 12 play? Texas had a good road win over Baylor in Week 4.

Texas hosts Kansas before playing Oklahoma the following week. Could the Longhorns be looking ahead to the Oklahoma game and sleeping on Kansas?

Get more Texas news, analysis and opinions on Longhorns Wire

No. 3 Florida State Seminoles

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5: off

The Seminoles have Week 5 off after getting a massive road win against Clemson. Florida State has wins over LSU and Clemson.

The Seminoles are the team to beat in the ACC and have gotten two massive wins away from home. Other top teams, like Georgia and Michigan, have not played a road game yet.

No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs

Online Athens

Week 5: Georgia at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Kirk Herbstreit considers Georgia to be the most talented team in the country, but the Dawgs aren’t his No. 1 team. The defending back-to-back national champions are still looking to put together a complete performance. Georgia quarterback Carson Beck makes his first career road start at Auburn in Week 5.

No. 1 Washington Huskies

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5: Washington at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Surprised that Washington is Kirk Herbstreit’s No. 1 team? Don’t be. The Huskies have looked outstanding to start the 2023 college football season and have wins over Boise State, California, and Michigan State.

Washington quarterback Michael Penix has looked as sharp as any player in the country. He has dynamic wide receivers to throw to in Rome Odunze, Ja’Lynn Polk, and Jalen McMillan. The Huskies are capable of making a championship run.

Herbstreit's top six college football teams

My top 4 AFTER week 4

1-@UW_Football (most dominant team) 2-@GeorgiaFootball (most talented team) 3-@FSUFootball (beat LSU/Clemson AWAY from Tally) 4-@TexasFootball (Big win in T-Town and trending up) Next 2 @UMichFootball (Haven’t lived up to their standard offensively YET)… — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 24, 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire