Kirk Herbstreit ranks his top six CFB teams ahead of Week 3

ESPN “College GameDay” college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit watched his projected national champion, the Alabama Crimson Tide, lose in Week 2 of the 2023 college football season.

Now, Herbstreit has ranked his top college football teams entering Week 3. The Texas Longhorns, fresh off a 34-24 win at Alabama, are now legitimate national championship contenders. Alabama may be in for another rebuilding year after the Crimson Tide suffered their first home loss since 2019.

Who are Kirk Herbstreit’s top college football teams? Who would make his College Football Playoff if the season ended today?

Kirk Herbstreit's top six announcement

It’s still VERY early but here’s my Top 4 after Week 2… Gonna be a great season! Who do you think makes the @CFBPlayoff this year?? pic.twitter.com/mq4lF8JIIr — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 11, 2023

Do you agree with Herbstreit’s top six college football teams?

No. 1: Georgia Bulldogs

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3: Georgia hosts South Carolina at 3:30 p.m. ET

The defending back-to-back champions finally face a Power Five opponent as Georgia hosts South Carolina on Saturday. Kirk Herbstreit and the rest of America will learn more about how good the Bulldogs are this week.

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3: Michigan hosts Bowling Green at 7:30 p.m. ET

Michigan will not be tested much to start the season. The Wolverines are expected to be a College Football Playoff contender again in 2023, but we will not know much about Michigan until it plays Nebraska in Week 5.

No. 3: Texas Longhorns

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3: Texas hosts Wyoming at 8 p.m. ET

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns were the story of Week 2 in college football. Kirk Herbstreit ranks Texas as his top performing team of Week 2. Ewers and Texas tore up the Alabama defense as the Longhorns won 34-24 on the road.

Last week, Georgia transfer receiver Adonai Mitchell had a monster game in Texas’ win. Now we look for consistency from the Longhorns.

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3: Florida State at Boston College at noon ET



Florida State took care of business against Southern Miss in Week 2. This week, the Seminoles open ACC play on the road at Boston College. Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis looks to continue his strong play against Boston College before the Seminoles travel to play at Clemson in Week 4.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3: off

Superstar quarterback Caleb Williams and the Trojans have Week 3 off. The Trojans are already are 3-0. USC’s offense is putting up massive numbers, but the Pac-12 looks very strong this year. The Trojans have tests against Colorado, Notre Dame and Utah.

Williams powered the Trojans to 49 first-half points in last week’s dominant win over Stanford.

No. 6: Ohio State Buckeyes

The Columbus Dispatch

Week 3: Ohio State hosts Western Kentucky at 4 p.m. ET

Kirk Herbstreit and the rest of college football don’t know too much about Ohio State yet. The Buckeyes opened their season with a sluggish win over Indiana.

Ohio State looked solid, but not spectacular in Week 2 against Youngstown State. Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. finished last week with 160 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

