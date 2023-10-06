Kirk Herbstreit ranks his top six CFB teams ahead of Week 6

ESPN “College GameDay” college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has changed his No. 1 team after Week 5 of the 2023 college football season. Week 5 featured Georgia’s 27-20 win over Auburn, Texas dominating Kansas, Washington escaping on the road against Arizona, and Michigan crushing Nebraska.

Week 6’s schedule is pretty good. Three of Kirk Herbstreit’s top six teams face undefeated opponents this week. The top game of Week 6 has to be the Texas-Oklahoma game, which features two 5-0 teams that are fighting for Big 12 supremacy.

Who are Kirk Herbstreit’s top six college football teams? Who would make his College Football Playoff if the season ended today?

Kirk Herbstreit's top six rankings announcement

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

The Montgomery Advertiser

Week 6: Kentucky at Georgia (7:00 p.m.)

Kirk Herbstreit moved Georgia back to No. 1 after the Bulldogs had a narrow 27-20 road win against Auburn. Herbsreit thinks that Georgia quarterback Carson Beck grew up in his first road game. Beck played cool, calm, and collected in a tight game against Auburn.

Kentucky is undefeated entering the Georgia game. The Bulldogs are still looking to put everything together, but are getting some benefit of the doubt here because they are back-to-back national champions.

No. 2 Texas Longhorns

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Week 6: Texas vs. Oklahoma (noon)



The Texas-Oklahoma game is must-watch football in Week 6. The Longhorns, who are coming off a big win over Kansas, will play Oklahoma for what could be the final time as members of the Big 12. The Sooners and Longhorns are both 5-0 entering the matchup.

Kirk Herbstreit thinks that Texas has found their running back in Jonathon Brooks. Brooks can help Texas stay balanced offensively.



Get more Texas news, analysis and opinions on Longhorns Wire

No. 3 Washington Huskies

Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6: off

Washington is no longer Kirk Herbstreit’s No. 1 team. The Huskies struggled at Arizona in Week 5, but came away with a 31-24 road win. Herbstreit thinks that the Huskies have the best offense of any of his top teams.

Washington quarterback Michael Penix has dynamic wide receivers to throw to in Rome Odunze, Ja’Lynn Polk, and Jalen McMillan. The Huskies are capable of making a championship run, but will have a stiff challenge as they host Oregon after their bye week.

No. 4 Florida State Seminoles

David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6: Virginia Tech at Florida State (3:30 p.m.)



The Seminoles had Week 5 off after getting a critical road win against Clemson. Florida State has already wins over LSU and Clemson, but both teams have two losses.

The Seminoles are the team to beat in the ACC and have gotten two massive wins away from home. A 2-3 Virginia Tech team should not present much of a challenge to Florida State. Kirk Herbstreit is confident in Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis.

No. 5 Michigan Wolverines

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6: Michigan at Minnesota (7:30 p.m.)

The Michigan offense had a strong performance against Nebraska in Week 5. The Wolverines have not been challenged yet, but that will change. Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State will all play each other this season.

Michigan has not allowed an opponent to score more than seven points all season. Minnesota, who is 3-2, may not change that fact in Week 6.

Get more Michigan news, analysis, and opinions on Wolverines Wire

No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Week 6: Maryland at Ohio State (noon ET — all times noted are ET)



Kirk Herbstreit was impressed with Ohio State’s win on the road over Notre Dame two weeks ago. The Buckeyes had Week 5 off before facing a Maryland team that is quietly 5-0.

Get more Ohio State football information on Buckeyes Wire

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire