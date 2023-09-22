Kirk Herbstreit ranks his top seven CFB teams ahead of Week 4

ESPN “College GameDay” college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is amped up for Week 4 of the 2023 college football season.

Week 4 features seven games between ranked opponents. The best game of the week is probably Ohio State at Notre Dame, but you can’t go wrong as long as you are watching college football. Georgia is one of the only top teams that does not face a conference opponent this week.

College football fans should expect their to be a big change in the rankings after Week 4, which should be one of the best weeks of college football all year.

Who are Kirk Herbstreit’s top seven college football teams? Who would make his College Football Playoff if the season ended today?

No. 7 Washington

Week 4: California at No. 8 Washington (10:30 p.m. ET)



Washington quarterback Michael Penix, who was one of Kirk Herbstreit’s top performers in Week 3, has looked as sharp as any player in the country. Penix has 12 touchdown passes and just one interception. He has the highest QBR in the nation.

The Huskies are one of the few top teams that is already battle tested. Washington has dominated both Michigan State and Boise State, but will face many challenges in the Pac-12.

No. 6 Ohio State

Week 4: No. 4 Ohio State at No. 9 Notre Dame (7:30 p.m. ET)

Can Ohio State get another huge game from star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in Week 4? Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman will face the toughest challenge of his Fighting Irish career on Saturday.

No. 5 USC

Week 4: No. 5 USC at Arizona State (10:30 p.m. ET)

Superstar quarterback Caleb Williams and the Trojans are back after having Week 3 off. The Trojans are 3-0 and aren’t expected to be challenged against a weak Arizona State team that lost 29-0 at home against Fresno State last week.

USC’s offense is putting up massive numbers and that should continue in Week 4. The Pac-12 looks quite strong this year. USC has a tough scheduled that features games against Colorado, Notre Dame and Utah.

No. 4 Florida State

Week 4: No. 3 Florida State at No. 23 Clemson (noon ET)



Is Florida State ready to finally beat Clemson? In Week 3, the Seminoles had a lot of trouble in their narrow 31-29 win at Boston College. Star quarterback Jordan Travis and the Seminoles will face another road test against a desperate Clemson team in Week 4.

No. 3 Texas

Week 4: No. 6 Texas at Baylor (7:30 p.m. ET)

Last week, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns had a down week against Wyoming after upsetting Alabama on the road in Week 2. Texas opens up Big 12 play against Baylor.

No. 2 Michigan

Week 4: Rutgers at No. 2 Michigan (noon ET)



Michigan plays their first Power Five opponent of the season on Saturday. Rutgers is a sneaky 3-0 team with wins over Northwestern and Virginia Tech. Michigan has been outstanding in Big Ten action of the past couple of years.

No. 1 Georgia

Week 4: UAB at No. 1 Georgia (7:30 p.m. ET)



In Week 3, the Georgia Bulldogs overcame adversity in their SEC opener against South Carolina. The Dawgs trailed 14-3 at halftime, but dominated in the second half. The Bulldogs have an easy game against UAB in Week 4 before resuming SEC play.

Herbstreit's top 4 plus three teams

