Kirk Herbstreit ranks top CFB teams after Week 4

Following the first four games of the 2021 college football season, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit is calling this the “toughest ‘top 4 + next 2’” he’s ever had to come up with.

Each week, Herbstreit ranks college football’s top-four teams plus gives his next two up, showing which teams he’d predict to be in contention for a College Football Playoff spot if the season were to end today.

Following an exciting Week 4 of football, Herbstreit’s top-four teams are:

TOP-FOUR

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Oregon

4. Penn State

That’s the same top-four as the AP Top-25, and it’s hard to argue with that much.

But Herbstreit’s next two programs are what’s sure to cause some chatter.

NEXT TWO

5. Cincinnati

6. Florida

Now I like this. The polls have those next two up being Oklahoma and Iowa, but not Herbstreit. He went with the Bearcats and the Gators.