Kirk Herbstreit ranks his top CFB teams ahead of Week 7

ESPN “College GameDay” college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has ranked his top college football teams after Week 6 of the 2023 college football season. Week 6 featured Georgia dominating Kentucky, USC surviving in overtime against Arizona, and Oklahoma knocking off Texas in a thrilling win.

Interestingly, Herbstreit does not have Oklahoma in his top six after the Sooners won against Texas, his previous No. 2 team.

Week 7’s schedule features a clash of two of Herbstreit’s top teams: Washington plays Oregon in a Pac-12 showdown. The Huskies and Ducks are both undefeated.

Who are Kirk Herbstreit’s top six college football teams? Who would make his College Football Playoff if the season ended today?

Kirk Herbstreit's top six rankings announcement

Week 7: Georgia at Vanderbilt (noon)

Herbstreit and everyone else is impressed with Georgia after the Bulldogs dominated Kentucky at home in Week 6. Georgia has not played up to its lofty standards most weeks. The Bulldogs showed why they are back-to-back national champions in a dominant 51-13 win over Kentucky.

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines

Week 7: Indiana at Michigan (noon)

Herbstreit moved Michigan up to No. 2 after the Wolverines had another dominant display against Minnesota. The Michigan offense is churning on all cylinders and scored 52 points against Minnesota.

Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State all play each other this season. The Big Ten East race should be a fun one.

No. 3: Washington Huskies

Week 7: Oregon at Washington (3:30 p.m.)

Washington had a bye in Week 6 ahead of a critical Pac-12 game against Oregon. The Huskies were previously Herbstreit’s No. 1 team.

Washington quarterback Michael Penix has dynamic wide receivers to throw to: Rome Odunze, Ja’Lynn Polk and Jalen McMillan. The Huskies are capable of making a championship run, but will have a stiff challenge this week against Bo Nix and Oregon.

No. 4: Florida State Seminoles

Week 7: Syracuse at Florida State (noon)

Last week, Florida State toppled Virginia Tech 39-17 behind a big performance from running back Trey Benson. The Seminoles are the top team in the ACC.

Week 7: Oregon at Washington (3:30 p.m.)

Quarterback Bo Nix and Oregon will face their toughest challenge to date against Washington. The Ducks and Huskies are both coming off bye weeks. This should be a fun one!

Oregon‘s schedule features five remaining ranked opponents: Washington, Washington State, Utah, USC, and Oregon State.

No. 6: Ohio State Buckeyes

Week 7: Ohio State at Purdue (noon ET — all times noted are ET)



Ohio State’s 37-17 home win over Maryland moved the Buckeyes to 5-0. Ohio State’s win over Notre Dame does not look as impressive after the Fighting Irish lost to Louisville.

Ohio State plays Penn State after the Purdue game. The Buckeyes can’t get caught looking ahead against Purdue.

