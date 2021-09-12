Kirk Herbstreit ranks top-6 teams following Week 2
Week 2 of the 2021 college football season has concluded.
Tennessee (1-1) lost to Pittsburgh (2-0) in the Johnny Majors Classic at Neyland Stadium.
The Vols will host Tennessee Tech in Week 3 on Saturday. Kickoff is slated for noon EDT and SEC Network+ will broadcast the matchup.
Following Week 2 games, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit ranked his top-6 teams.
Below are Herbstreit’s top teams.
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Oklahoma
4. Oregon
5. Iowa
6. Cincinnati
