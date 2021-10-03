Kirk Herbstreit ranks his top-4 teams after Week 5

As he does every Sunday, ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has released his top-four teams in college football followed by his ‘next two up.’

After an exciting Week 5 that saw four of the top-10 teams in the AP Top-25 lose, Hersbtreit’s top-six rankings saw movements as well.

Here’s a look at his rankings after Week 4 plus his new rankings following Week 5.

Week 4 (last week):

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Oregon

4. Penn State

5. Cincinnati

6. Florida

Both Alabama and Georgia blew out elite programs ranked inside the top-15, so of course there will be no change at the very top. However, Week 5 saw Oregon fall to an unranked Stanford and Florida to an unranked Kentucky team. Both of those teams had to drop out, clearing room for Oklahoma and Iowa to enter the mix.

Herbstreit’s new rankings after this week (Week 5):

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Iowa

4. Cincinnati

5. Penn State

6. Oklahoma