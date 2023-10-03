Kirk Herbstreit ranks Texas A&M as one of his top performing teams in Week 5

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who, after years of doubting Texas A&M and head coach Jimbo Fisher year after year, has finally heaped some much-deserved praise on an Aggie team that currently sits at 4-1 and 2-0 in the SEC, fresh off their defining 34-22 win over Arkansas last weekend.

Led by new starting quarterback Max Johnson (17/28, 210 yards, 2 TD) and wide receiver/special teams superstar Ainias Smith (4 rec, 71 yards, 85-yard punt return TD), the Aggies offense had a respectable outing despite three turnovers. Still, the defense stole the show, recording seven sacks and 15 tackles for loss for the second straight game, holding the Razorbacks to 174 yards on the afternoon.

With the juggernaut that is the Alabama Crimson Tide coming to College Station this Saturday, the Aggies know that despite their recent success in the SEC play, this remains the matchup that could define the trajectory of their 2023 season. So, how impressed was Herbstreit after demolishing the Razorbacks? Only the Ole Miss Rebel’s 55-49 shootout victory over LSU deserved more praise, as the Aggies clocked in at No. 2 in his Top seven performers list.

Saturday’s outcome will ultimately tell us just how high Texas A&M’s ceiling is this season and who will likely reign supreme in the SEC West come late November.

Texas A&M will host No.10 Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 2:30 p.m. CT, inside Kyle Field (TV: CBS).

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire