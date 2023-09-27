Kirk Herbstreit ranks Texas A&M LB Edgerrin Cooper as one of his top performers from Week 4

Caught in the chaos that was Texas A&M starting quarterback Conner Weigman’s devastating ankle injury, several impressive performances on the Aggie’s resurgent defense, including the linebacker duo of Edgerrin Cooper and freshman standout Taurean York, who both combined for 20 tackles, three sacks, and five tackles for loss in the 27-10 victory over Auburn.

While the Tigers’ offensive woes weren’t the biggest surprise due to the lack of quarterback continuity in head coach Hugh Freezes’ first season, Aggies defensive coordinator D.J Durkin apparently heard the screams from the fan base to utilize the immense talent in the trenches, resulting in a flurry of blitzes that resulted in a season-high seven sacks, the most the Aggies have produced in a game since 2017.

Leading the game with two sacks, Edgerrin Cooper’s may have taken a back seat to York’s various accolades, but don’t tell that to ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who included Cooper in his Top 7 performers from Week 4, with a complete stat line of 8 tackles, two sacks, and one tackle for loss, coming in a No. 6 on his respective list.

Cooper’s 6-3 230-pound frame, with his proven speed and zone coverage ability, makes him a nightmare to prepare for, primarily if he’s used in twists and stunts or as an edge rusher in specific packages. This Saturday, Cooper and York may be the x-factors against Arkansas’s high-scoring offenses against the run and in pass coverage to limit the quarterback K.J Jefferson’s production through the air.

Texas A&M will now travel to AT&T Stadium to face the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 11:00 a.m. CT., and air on the SEC Network.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire