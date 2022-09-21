Kirk Herbstreit ranks Penn State’s performance No. 1 for Week 3

Penn State certainly turned some heads with their start-to-finish domination of Auburn on the road in Week 3. Although the general consensus is Auburn is trending toward the bottom of the SEC this season, the way Penn State traveled down south and took care of business was nothing short of impressive. And nobody had a better Week 3 performance than the Nittany Lions according to ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit.

Herbstreit shared his top five team performances from Week 3 on his Twitter account, and Penn State topped the list. And it truly is easy to understand why. Penn State’s defense forced four turnovers while the offense got a strong running game performance fueled by freshmen Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen.

Penn State clamped down on the Auburn offense in the red zone with the Tigers managing just two field goals on four red zone opportunities, and Penn State outscored the home team 27-6 in the second half, with the only Tigers score coming early in the fourth quarter from its backup quarterback.

Penn State took a nice step up in the national rankings as a result of their solid win and some notable losses around the country over the weekend. But Herbstreit called Penn State’s victory the most impressive of the weekend.

The other teams making Herbstriet’s top eight performers in Week 3 included Tulane, Kansas, Florida State, Washington, Orgeon, Eastern Michigan, and Rice. Kansas improved to 3-0 with a victory over Houston. Oregon handled a higher-ranked BYU team at home. Eastern Michigan brought an end to HErm Edwards at Arizona State. Washington handled its business at home against Michigan State.

We’ll see if Penn State can add another few No. 1 spots on Herbstreit’s rankings later on this season.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire