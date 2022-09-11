Kirk Herbstreit ranks Ohio State high in his top six teams

We haven’t heard much from ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit when it comes to where he believes the pecking order of college football is, but that appears to be changing. During the season, the former Ohio State quarterback usually puts out his top few teams after each weekend’s games.

We didn’t get that from him in Week 1, but he’s back on the horse it appears after Week 2. Being that he’s a former Buckeye, we’re always curious to see where Herbie puts OSU, and you’ll probably be pleasantly surprised with what he gives us for his first reaction to the 2022 season.

Keep in mind, Herbstreit generally only ranks the top four teams, then adds a couple of next-in types so you have an idea which teams he thinks should be worthy of College Football Playoff consideration at this point in a way-too-early feeling.

Still, it’s worth a debate, so we’re game for all of it. Here’s a look at Kirk Herbstreit’s top six teams as he sees it in college football right now with plenty of season still to go.

Clemson Tigers

The Clemson football helmet near the Fiesta Bowl trophy at the coaches’ press conference in Scottsdale, Arizona Friday, December 27, 2019. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Record | 2-0

Last Week Result | 35-12 win vs. Furman

Upcoming Game | vs. Louisiana Tech

USC Trojans

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 2-0

Last Week Result | 41-28 win at Stanford

Upcoming Game | vs. Fresno State

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) celebrates his score against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during first-half action at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Record | 2-0

Last Week Result | 56-10 win vs. Hawai’i

Upcoming Game | vs. UConn

Alabama Crimson Tide

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 2-0

Last Week Result | 20-19 win at Texas

Upcoming Game | vs. UL-Monroe

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State football drops in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Sept. 3, 2022; Columbus; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day talks to quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the second quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 2-0

Last Week Result | 45-12 win over Arkansas State

Upcoming Game | vs. Toledo

Georgia Bulldogs

Sep 10, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton (2) runs the ball against the Samford Bulldogs during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 2-0

Last Week Result | 33-0 win vs. Samford

Upcoming Game | at South Carolina

Kirk Herbstreit's tweet with the rankings

