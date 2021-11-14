Kirk Herbstreit’s rankings place new team in his top-six

Week 11 of college football saw just one College Football Playoff contender get hit with a loss as previously unbeaten Oklahoma went down at Baylor, but Kirk Herbstreit’s new top-six rankings had some significant changes.

Herbstreit, who announced the Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M game on Saturday night, tweeted out his new top-six rankings on Sunday morning and they go as follows:

No. 6: Oklahoma State

USA TODAY Network

No. 6 Oklahoma State: 9-1

Oklahoma State made their debut on Herbstreit’s rankings after easily disposing of TCU and moving to 9-1 on the year.

5. Michigan

Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

5. Michigan (9-1)

It required a late touchdown in Happy Valley but Michigan improved to 9-1 with a 21-17 win at Penn State. Personally, I don’t know what Michigan has done so much more impressively than Michigan State to warrant being rated above a team they lost to but that’s not just a Herbstreit problem as the College Football Playoff committee did the same thing last week.

4. Ohio State

Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

4. Ohio State (9-1)

Ohio State dismantled Purdue on Saturday and scored pretty much at will. I wouldn’t be surprised if they got the Michigan treatment and moved ahead of the team they lost to because of a significantly more impressive overall showing before long, but Herbstreit has them ranked fourth this week.

3. Oregon

USA TODAY Network

No. 3 Oregon: 9-1

Oregon took a tough fight from Washington State on Saturday night as the teams were tied at 14 at halftime but the Ducks stormed to a 38-24 victory to move to 9-1.

2. Alabama

Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

No. 2 Alabama (9-1):

Alabama did exactly what they were supposed to do against New Mexico State in beating them 59-3 and improving to 9-1 on the year.

1. Georiga

USA TODAY Network

No. 1 Georgia (10-0)

Georgia moved to 10-0 in their road victory over Tennessee. How good has Georgia’s defense been? Tennessee’s 17 points were the most allowed by Georgia in a single game yet this season.

No Cincinnati:

Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati is again nowhere to be found in Herbstreit’s rankings and if you watched any of College Gameday on Saturday morning you probably saw that coming as Herbstreit wasn’t impressed by the way the Bearcats closed Friday night’s win at South Florida. This is the second week in a row Herbstreit has entirely left Cincinnati out of his top-six.

